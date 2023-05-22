Edem advocates for versatility and diversity in rap, rejects idea of a single best rapper in Ghana

Entertainment of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Edem recently shared his perspective on what he considers to be the qualities of a good rapper.



In an interview on Showbiz 360 with Chrystal K Aryee, the versatile artist emphasized the importance of content, style, and dexterity in rap.



During the interview, Edem, known for his ability to seamlessly transition between various musical styles, expressed his dissatisfaction with rappers who stick to one particular style of music.



He believes that a good rapper should have the ability to rap on different beats, showcasing their adaptability and versatility.



"A good rapper should have content. A good rapper should have style and dexterity, which means they should be able to rap on different beats," explained Edem.



He emphasized that substance and skill are crucial qualities for a rapper, particularly in an industry that values innovation and creativity, and encourages artists to explore diverse beats.



Edem expressed his belief that Ghana should not limit itself to proclaiming just one person as the best rapper in the country.



He argued that there are numerous talented rappers in Ghana, and by promoting a variety of artistes, the country can showcase its creative prowess to the world.



"I think that my voice is powerful, I wouldn't want to say who the best rapper is. When we mention just one person as the best in Ghana, we are not doing the country any credit. It means there are not enough people who are actually good in the country," explained Edem.



The musician emphasized the importance of celebrating diversity and supporting a multitude of talented rap artistes.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/DA