Eddie Watson loses his mother

Actor Eddie Watson Jnr has announced the death of his mother, Leonora Caulker aka Mama Leo.



On May 28, 2021, the Ghanaian movie maker took to his Instagram page to share the sad news with his fans and followers.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Eddie captured his most memorable experience with his mother and thanked God for blessing him with her.



Mama Leo passed away after battling an unknown illness.



He wrote: “Today my sweet mother and my angel went to be with the Lord! My heart aches a pain I never thought existed. Thank you, mama, for the few months of laughter, tears and peace you came to share with me. Death took your body, but it sure did not take your spirit (the real you)! I know the real you, Leonora Caulker AKA Mama Leo, rests in the bosom of your maker! Love you eternally!”



The actor has since received condolences from his colleagues in the movie industry. Actress Gloria Safo reacting to the news wrote: “Aaaah my brother aaaah!!!! May the good Lord continue to console you,,, and most importantly, may He give you enough strength to carry on. Your ANGEL just went up there,,,to have a PERFECT watch over you Be strong Eddie My deepest condolences to you and yours #ItIsWell.”



Also, radio presenter Jessica Opare Saforo added: “I'm so sorry! Sending strength, love and light.”



Nigerian actor, Stan Nze also wrote: “My Gee Mummy is in a better place. Rest in Peace Mama.”



