Entertainment of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eddie Nartey's wife dies two years after marriage

Eddie Nartey posted a picture with his wife and announced her demise

Vida Obenewah Nartey, the wife of actor and movie director Eddie Nartey has died.



Information about her demise is scanty.



The filmmaker confirmed the disturbing news on Monday, January 25, 2021 via his social media account.



"I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to feel. I’m just in constant pain. Rest well my Habibi. God knows Best. I pray for strength," the caption of a photo with the two in shot read.



Tributes have since been sent out by colleagues in the arts and entertainment industry to commiserate with the award-winning actor.



Joining the chorus of tributes were John Dumelo who commented 'My condolences bro'; while Nana Ama McBrown authored "ohhhh Soulja. My condolences".



"Aaaaaaah Awurade Nyame. It is well bro. It is well SoulJa, may God strengthen you," an obviously shattered Gloria Sarfo said.



Eddie Nartey and Vida tied the knot on September 22, 2018. He was then the head of the movie department at Zylofon Arts Club.



