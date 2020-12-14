Entertainment of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

East Legon Executive Club members mourn with Abeiku Santana at his father’s funeral

East Legon Executive Club members with Abeiku Santana

Members of the East Legon Executive Club joined Abeiku Santana to lay his at father to rest over the weekend.



The final funeral rites for Abeiku Santana’s father was held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



The Popular Ghanaian broadcast journalist lost his father, James Benjamin Aggrey on April 20, 2020, at the Koforidua Government Hospital following an illness.



He was laid to rest on May 23, 2020, in a private ceremony due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.



The final funeral rite of the late Aggrey was attended by some prominent individuals.



Notable among them were the East Legon Executive Club Members led by Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Enerst Ofori Sarpong.



These rich men created an attention-grabbing scene at the funeral with their luxurious vehicles in photos and video obtained by Zionfelix.net



Abeiku Santana has been a hardworking presenter at Despite Media—so it was in order for these great men to mourn with him during a period like this.





