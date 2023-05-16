EXPLAINER: Romance Scam and what it really means

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Mona4Reall’s arrest has sparked the interest of netizens digging deep into the topic of ‘romance scam’.



It was contained in reports from the FBI and several international news portals that the Ghanaian socialite had been extradited from the United Kingdom to the US for allegedly swindling over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a romance scam.



This article seeks to give a breakdown of what a romance scam really entails.



What is a romance scam?



The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), describes a romance scam as an act where a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust.



It is said that a scammer often uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and/or steal from the victim.



The criminals who carry out romance scams are experts at what they do and will seem genuine, caring, and believable. They are said to be found on most dating and social media sites.



What are their main intentions



In romance fraud, the scammer’s intention is to establish a relationship as quickly as possible, endear himself to the victim, and gain trust.



They usually propose marriage and make plans to meet in person, but that will never happen.



Eventually, they ask for money.



What to look out for



It is also said that scammers in this particular field often lie about being in the building and construction business and are engaged in projects outside the U.S. That makes it easier to avoid meeting in person and more plausible when they ask for money for a medical emergency or unexpected legal fee.



People must exercise caution when someone meets them online and requests their bank account information to deposit money.



They end up carrying out theft and fraud schemes using a victim’s account.



New trends



In some situations the victim may be unknowingly recruited as a “money mule”: someone who transfers money illegally on behalf of others.



Actors groom their victims over time and convince them to open bank accounts under the guise of sending or receiving funds.



Grooming is defined as preparing a victim to conduct fraudulent activity on their behalf through communications intended to develop a trust relationship.



These accounts are used to facilitate criminal activities for a short period of time. If the account is flagged by the financial institution, it may be closed and the actor will either direct the victim to open a new account or begin grooming a new victim.



In other situations, the actor claims to be a European citizen or an American living abroad. After a few months of developing trust, the actor will tell the victim about a lucrative business opportunity.



The actor will inform the victim there are investors willing to fund the project, but they need a U.S. bank account to receive funds.



The victim is asked to open a bank account or register a limited liability company in the victim’s name and then to receive and send money from that account to other accounts controlled by the actor.



Tips for avoiding Romance Scams



Be careful what you post and make public online. Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you.



Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the image, name, or details have been used elsewhere.

Go slowly and ask lots of questions.



Beware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or social media site to communicate directly.



Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family or requests inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.



Beware if the individual promises to meet in person but then always comes up with an excuse for why he or she can’t. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious.



Never send money to anyone you have only communicated with online or by phone.



