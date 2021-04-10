E-Weekly Wrap: Sonnie Badu’s degrees questioned, Abena Korkor weeps

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week without doubt was packed with so much controversies.



On this episode of E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers Forum, we serve you with entertainment news which topped trends on numerous news portals as well as social media platforms.



Oh yes, Gospel musician Sonnie Badu topped this week’s charts with news of him bagging three degrees in four months from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA).



According to Mr Badu, he has two honourary doctorate degrees, a Ph.D., a master’s degree, and a bachelor’s degree.



This, many have doubted due to the duration but according to the Ghanaian-UK musician, he will not pay heed to his critics as “lions don’t respond to frogs.”



Join Amma Broni as she presents the latest entertainment news ranging from 2021 VGMA nominations, Shatta Bundle’s alleged rape saga among others.



Watch the video below:<\b>



