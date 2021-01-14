You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 01 14Article 1154759

Music of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: museafrica.com

E.L talks long distance relationships, beauty queens, bromance on #CYDMPodcast

Rapper E.L play videoRapper E.L

Helen and Tony are back with equal dozes of humour and honesty.

In this episode, singer, rapper, songwriter and producer E.L gets his girlfriend on the line as a special guest.

He chats with Helen and Tony about finding love online, being stranded abroad, dating a beauty queen and how his jealousy manifests.

Listen to Helen’s Ga eroticism, and Tony’s extreme questions. Also, in this episode, learn how to take nudes like E.L.

Listen to podcast on Aftown here

Or on your podcast of choice here>

Watch below:

