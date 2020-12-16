Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: 3 News

E.L reveals plans to venture into forex trade

Rapper E.L

Ghanaian artist E.L has said he will not be disturbed if an artiste he helped becomes greater than him in the music industry.



He explained that he personally received assistance from people when he started his career hence, it won’t be a big deal if his juniors achieve higher than what has he so far.



The rapper said this on the entertainment segment on TV3’s New Day programme with MzGee on Wednesday, December 16.



The award-winning artiste further said that even though his musical journey was not always smooth and had a lot of struggles and difficulties, God always sent angels to rescue him.



E.L further revealed his intentions to venture into the stock and forex sector to earn him income to support his music career.



“Every smart businessman knows how important to diversify to make income," he said.

