E-Forum: Unpacking Black Sherif’s maiden album

Entertainment of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The release of Black Sherif’s debut album ‘The Villain I never Was’ saw the musician occupy top spots on Twitter trends as conversations around the piece heightened.



Already, the album is topping charts, breaking records and subsequently increasing the audience appeal of Blacko who describes the body of work as his autobiography.



“I write from a deeper, raw and real place. I don’t like to filter stories or emotions. I put everything in there. That’s how I want to see art. I feel like I’m on a journey and with the music I do, I’m kinda marking memories and telling my story as I keep going," Blacko said in an interview with NYDJ.



On E-Forum this week, we assemble industry folks – a sound engineer, disc jockey, entertainment journalist and Blacko’s fan for an intriguing conversation about the album.



We focus on the lyrics, melodies, instrumentation, reactions to the album so far and the successes it has chalked.



Also, what happened at Gasmilla's Abelefest held at Alliance Francaise? We've got you covered in Vogue.



Join Abrantepa and his guests - Wei Ye Oteng, DJ Ashmen, Olele Salvador and Joel Eshun for the discussion below.



