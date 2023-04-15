E-Forum: KOD stings Ambulley again, celebrity lookalike craze divides opinion

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There have been some controversial issues which have risen in the entertainment industry for the past few days. We can talk of the unending feud between two Ghanaians creative acts; Gyedu- Blay Ambolley and KOD.



Ambolley and KOD have been on each other’s throats for some time now and their second dispute began after the Ghanaian singer, Freddy Ambulley passed a comment which did not sit well with KOD thus generated their clash.



Moving away from that, celebrity lookalike has become a common trend in Ghana where some people imitate celebrities.



A few days ago, four Ghanaian men have come out publicly to say they’re the lookalikes of KwamiEugene, King Promise, Mr. Drew and Medikal.



Some of these celebrities they are imitating have come out to condemn their practices and feel such things are not needed in the creative industry.



In this episode of E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV, Abrantepa engages with Ambassador Romeo, an Artist Manager and Kwesi Martinez, a film producer as they discuss the lookalike craze as well as KOD and Gyedu – Blay Ambolley’s feud.



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum below:







ED/OGB