E-Forum: Clash over 'who wins what' at 2023 VGMA

The Ghanaian music industry is currently abuzz with excitement ahead of the upcoming 24th edition of the Ghana Music Awards.



Taking place on May 6, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre, music fans from across the country are eagerly anticipating the event.



To whet fans' appetites, GhanaWeb TV's E-Forum host, Abrantepa, featured music experts Nana Romeo, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, and Caleb Nii Boi to discuss 'who wins what' on May 7.



The panellists discussed a range of categories, including the highly anticipated Artiste of the Year award, sharing their predictions on which artists they think will take home the coveted awards.



With so much excitement building around the awards, fans are eagerly waiting to see which artists will emerge victorious and cement their place in Ghanaian music history.







