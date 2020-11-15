Entertainment of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Dumsor is the main reason our local-film industry started failing – Akrobeto

Ghanaian actor and satirist Akwesi Boadi aka Akrobeto has said the woes of the local-film making industry began when dumsor (the erratic supply of power) was at its peak.



According to him, dumsor is the genesis of their problems as local filmmakers since it worsened their situation and rendered most of them jobless.



Speaking in the company of other Kumawood actors and actresses on the United Showbiz show with Nana Ama McBrown on UTV on Saturday night, Akrobeto did not mince words when he said their business and movie careers took a nosedive because the dumsor made it impossible for them to work as they used to do.



“Dumsor was a big problem to our work. It was the beginning of our woes because we weren’t able to work as we used to do.”



“People could not even watch movies they buy and we weren’t able to churn out more content for our viewers,” he said.



Akrobeto’s assertion comes on the back of the decrease in the patronage of local movie content because many believe it lacks quality which is ultimately leading to the ‘death’ of the Ghana movie industry.



The experienced actor admitted that the movie industry in Ghana is not moving in the direction they want but they believe with the use of technology, they can stay ahead of the competition.



Ghana was plagued with ‘dumsor’ between 2013 and 2016 which adversely affected many businesses and led to the massive loss of jobs. The situation is not as it used to be, but the ailing movie industry is yet to recover.



