Dumelo presents 8 crates of egg to PRESEC after fulfilling promise to walk barefoot to PRESEC

Hours after fulfilling a much-publicized walking backward vow he made, actor, farmer, and politician, John Dumelo, made a presentation to the winners of the 2023 National Maths and Science Quiz competition.



Making this known on his X handle on November 1, Dumelo expressed his gratitude to God and all who came to support him as he fulfilled his promise to walk barefoot backward to the premises of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School. He also said he had presented 8 crates of eggs to the school's headmaster and the competition's winners.



"Yesterday, I walked the talk. I walked backwards from Ayawaso West to Presec. I also presented 8 crates of fresh eggs from my farm to the Headmaster and the NSMQ winners. Want to thank everyone who made this possible. God bless us all,” his post said.



This comes after, on October 22, 2023, John Dumelo pledged to walk backwards barefoot from the University of Ghana (UG) campus to PRESEC if PRESEC won the competition against his alma mater, Achimota SHS. On October 30, PRESEC won the competition for the 8th time, and Dumelo assured he would fulfil his pledge on October 31 at 4 p.m.



The starting point was changed to Legon Mall, near UG, and the walk began around 4:50 p.m. Dumelo, wearing a black T-shirt and shorts with a Ghana flag, walked along the Legon-Madina road, flanked by two cars and media personnel.



He successfully completed the walk in 25 minutes and 40 seconds. Dumelo questioned PRESEC's participation next year, as Achimota SHS was preparing to challenge them. Social media users praised him, and his political supporters saw it as a testament to his competence in office.





