Music of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

DredW puts Yaa Pono and Talaat Yarky on spanking new love song ‘Mariama’

Official artwork of the song

Ghanaian music producer and DJ, DredW, drops another powerful song titled ‘Mariama’.



The 2 minutes 38 seconds song features multi-hitmaker, Yaa Pono, and Afro Dancehall sensation, Talaat Yarky.



The trio looks to build some chemistry for future songs after the success of the ‘Mariama’ and fans can anticipate.



On this mid-tempo Afrobeat record, Yaa Pono delivers with his pleasing textured voice, backed by sweet saxophone melodies that make you want to enjoy those intimate moments with that special one.



"This song is a vibe with a soothing beat that allows Yaa Pono to flex his singing and writing skills. Talaat Yarky delivered nice lyrics to make this jam-packed. I definitely did a good job with the beat, making this song an ideal one for every mood", expressed DredW.



‘Mariama’ is a single taken off DredW’s forthcoming EP which will definitely cement his status as one of the finest and hardworking Ghanaian producers. Support this talent by streaming and sharing ‘Mariama’ with your friends and loved ones.



