Dreadlocks, piercing, and wearing tight jeans to church is not a sin - Brother Sammy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial gospel artiste, Brother Sammy, has stated that dreadlocks, piercing, and wearing skinny jeans are not classified as a sin even though most Christians frown upon such acts.



He explained that the contemporary way of Christianity condemns persons, who are in dreadlocks and piercings, but that should not be the case because we are in a new era.



The gospel musician noted that the stigmatization of such people in the church has discouraged some Ghanaians, especially the youth from attending religious services.



Speaking in an interview with GhPage TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Brother Sammy criticized the current trends in Christianity, and reiterated that dreadlocks and piercing are not a sin as most people believe.



“Is dreadlocks a sin? Why have we lowered the bar on Christianity? It is not done that way. In Christianity, if you don’t make yourself pitiful, it means that God is not with you, but that is not the case. Even when Jesus died, the soldiers gambled on his attire to own it which meant the garment was expensive.



“Now due to the way we have made Christianity, nice guys can't even go to church anymore. They feel shy when they go to church with piercings because everybody will be staring at them like a god. If a male piercing is wrong, then females too should not do so. No one was born into the world with a piercing so it shouldn’t be so,” he stated.



The controversial gospel musician indicated that some individuals have stopped going to church due to stigmatization of persons in dreadlocks and piercings.



He believes harboring such a mentality will hamper the quest of Christians to win more souls for Christ.



“Because of the way we criticize things in the church, people have stopped going to church, especially the guys. If that continues, it will be difficult to win souls for Christ. We are making it seem like unless you make yourself archaic, you are not seen as a Christian,” he added.



Watch the interview below





BS/OGBYou can also watch some of our programmes below.