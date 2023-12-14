Dr. Kweku Oteng did to you exactly what you did to me - 'Pained' Fiifi Pratt blasts Sonnie Badu

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Kingdom FM presenter, Fiifi Pratt has asked preacher and musician Sonnie Badu to desist from speaking about how he was been stood up by media mogul and businessman Dr. Kweku Oteng.



Badu in several interviews after his recent Rhythms of Africa concert disclosed the challenges he faced in securing sponsorship for the event including being abandoned by people who had given him assurances of support prior.



He mentioned the specific case of Angel Broadcasting Network founder, Dr. Kweku Oteng as one such person who promised to support him but did not pick up his calls later.



Pratt, however, insists that Badu is getting a taste of his own medicine citing a previous correspondence with the musician which has gone cold.



"What you did to me is the same thing Dr. Kweku Oteng has done to you, the exact same thing. So if you look back, you can admit that I did this same thing to Fiifi Pratt and I have faced the same, so it is time to shut up.



"My friend, let the matter rest because till now, you have yet to reply (to my message). You see how painful it is to call and it goes unanswered? That is how the world is.



"What you have done to me, I am pained, very pained," Pratt stressed on his late afternoon radio programme.



