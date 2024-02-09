Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s ex-wife shreds Afia Schwarzenegger into pieces

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The battle line has been drawn as Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s ex-wife, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, has vowed that she will no longer condone Afia Schwarzenegger’s slander and the continuous intrusion in her business.



Sally’s fury is in response to Afia’s earlier claims that the former’s brother duped an Adonko Bitters client and is trying to stain Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s reputation.



The ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, has since 2020, paid deaf ears to Afia Schwarzenegger’s constant torture on social media, but after this current development, she has declared war.



In a lengthy post on social media, Sally Amoakowaa has launched a feisty attack at Afia, while stating the genesis of the comedienne’s bitterness towards her, among other revelations.



According to Sally, who was once the General Manager for Adonko Bitters, Afia has since resorted to fighting her at the slightest opportunity, because she (Sally) once took her off air.



Expressing further, she said at that time, no sponsor wanted to associate with Afia’s controversial TV show, and there was no need to air a show which kept on accruing losses.



Sally also recounted how issues relating to Afia Schwarzenegger’s viral adultery video had affected the company because investors no longer wanted to associate with the brand.



“I was asked to fire you from Angel TV but I pleaded with the person who obviously has sent you after me, to let us take you off TV and continue your job as the programs manager because you have kids and during that time girl, you were starving,” she said. “Three weeks later, I got a call from the same person who asked me to fire you to hand over our novel telenovela to you to host and I objected. Reason being that, your own show which was aired on TV during prime time couldn't attract a single sponsor since no brand would want their brand to be associated with you. Why then do I give a show which was expected to be our cash cow to such a person to host " the chat room."



She continued, “According to you, when I was having this conversation with the man, you confided in one of your minions that you were with him in the office and the phone was on speaker out so you heard my every word and she told me. You got peeved by that. You came back to the office some days after that conversation to demand for the drive that had the show on and I declined. Of course, why will I give a drive that contained such an important content to an addict and a drunk. You got angry, left and never came back to Angel TV. That is when you started attacking me. Listen if I am to make a decision again regarding this issue, I will still take the same stance.”



Sally also recalled how she ended up calling three different police stations in an attempt to help Afia, at a time Abrokwa had threatened her with acid after she was caught red-handed in the adulterous act.



“When you called that midnight that your ex-husband had come threatening you with acid, I made a call to three different police station. Unfortunately, they all got there at the same time, this infuriated them and I had to apologize to them because that’s not the normal practice. Stray dog listen, don't ever think you scare me cos you don’t, I was just respecting myself, my kids and the dignity of their father but this time, its war on,” she stated.



She has, however, asked Afia Schwarzenegger to desist from labelling her an ex-friend adding that she (Sally) will forever be her boss.



“Today, I will tell the world the reason behind the stray dog's constant rants on social media, first and foremost sweetie stop parading yourself as my ex-friend cos I don't make friends with pigs and dogs. I was your madam and that is what I will be to you till your death,” The ex-wife of the Angel Group of Companies founder stressed.







