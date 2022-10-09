Dr King Uchiha Winter: The young rising star of social media influencers

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Source: Allotey Kpakpoe, Contributor

Dr King Uchiha Winter, at age 25, has grown to over 220,000 followers on Twitter with his contribution and presence on social media. He has used this advantage of helping many brands gain access to diverse clientele as well as support projects that help the less privileged and aggrieved people in society.



Dr King Uchiha Winter, whose birth name is Richard Osei Agyemang is a Ghanaian Social media Influencer born on February 24, 1997. He has been very influential and has made his mark on Twitter.



Dr Winter had his primary education at St. Lawrence high school where he proceeded to Opoku Ware Senior high school where he pursued a program in General science. He then proceeded to Kwame Nkrumah University of science and technology to read his bachelor's degree in Geomatic engineering and he is currently reading his master's in finance at Knust.



He has been an influencer for several projects such as soliciting funds for the sick and less privileged people in society who share their grievances. Being a vibrant and successful social media influencer, Dr Winter has been featured on several traditional media to share and educate the youth on the importance of social media.



Dr Winter has worked with prominent companies like Jiji Ghana, Pulse Ghana, Pepsodent Ghana, Absa Bank, FTX Ghana, Pepsodent, IxBet, 22bet, Msport, MasterCard and many other brands and also personalities and musicians like Fiifi Adinkra, Anita Akuffo, Tiwa Savage, Sablar, Kofi Mole, Nikkisamonas, Wendy Shay.



Through his massive influence on social media, Dr King Uchiha Winter helped in functioning many causes like creating awareness to find missing persons and soliciting funds for people who needed surgery. His social media presence has made him one of the top influencers in this country and with the brands that he has worked with, he’s one of the best in this game.



Dr. Winter has also used his Twitter popularity to host a Twitter space called the “Break Up Space,” where those who have suffered heartbreaks in the past can share their experiences and receive advice from a team of specialists on how to overcome these heartbreaks and eliminate suicidal thoughts and low self-esteem.



Through social media, Winter has been able to bring businesses to light, he has been able to help brands reach a certain level of audience and also make him one of the best Twitter influencers we have in this country.