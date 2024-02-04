'Dr. Grace Boadu's mother said I shouldn't step foot into their house until she arrives in Ghana' – Boyfriend

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Partner of the late Dr. Grace Boadu, Pastor Kingsly Gyamfi, has disclosed that the deceased’s mother has instructed that until she touches down in Ghana, he shouldn’t be allowed into any of the family gatherings.



According to him, the instruction by the late herbal doctor’s mother, who resides in Belgium, was served to he and his entourage, when they got to entrance of the funeral gathering.



He made these statements while explaining the reasons he and his team weren’t allowed into the family’s residence, as spotted in a video making rounds on social media.



“I didn’t even realize there were bloggers around until the video went viral. I wasn’t thrown out of the house, rather, my team and I were not allowed to go in when we got to the gate. Grace’s sister told me that, her mother had instructed that I shouldn’t be allowed into the house until she arrives in Ghana. Her mother is currently in Belguim and they said she will be coming soon,” he stated in an interview on Kessben FM.



When asked if Grace’s mother was aware and had approved of their relationship, he said, “She was very much aware that we were dating. She knows everything.”



On the same platform, Pastor Gyamfi established that his relationship with the late herbal doctor had been saddled with death threats and out of fear, he was even unable to barge into her home to find out why she had not been picking his calls for more than eight hours, prior to her demise.



The late Grace Boadu’s brother addresses the public



Dr. Emmanuel Boadu, who doubles as the Deputy CEO of the Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, in an interview with AngelFM, disclosed that the deceased’s mother and daughter would soon touch down in Ghana for the necessary funeral arrangements.



He also stated that the deceased’s family intends to hold a press conference soon, to address the numerous misinformation revolving around the death of the doctor.



“My mother, Doc’s mother is in Belgium and not America as people are saying. She and Doc’s daughter are in Belgium. They will soon touch down in Ghana. So, the family can come together and brief Ghanaians on all they need to know. The family will hold a press conference on either Friday or Saturday, to address the various rumours being paraded by different kinds of people on social media.



“We will brief Ghanaians on the ongoing police investigations, cause of death and so on. Till then, the family has officially not spoken yet. We’ll also let us know the arrangements they are putting in place for the funeral,” he stated.



Background



Dr. Grace Boadu is said to have died on January 29, 2024. She is rumoured to have died in the bathroom.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel have all reacted to the development.







