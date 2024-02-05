Dr. Grace Boadu and her hospital were a complete sham – Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a new twist to issues surrounding the demise of the Grace Gift Herbal Hospital CEO, Dr. Grace Boadu.



Amidst the outpour of eulogy, commiseration and tributes from netizens including celebrities who have wondered why a beautiful life had been cut short, Afia Schwarzenegger thinks otherwise.



The outspoken Ghanaian socialite has taken to TikTok with a barrage of allegations leveled against the late herbal doctor.



Afia Schwarzenegger, while threatening to expose what she described as the schemes and wiles of the late Grace Gift Hospital CEO, has alleged that a lot of patients have been scammed through the sale and advertisement of non-potent drugs and treatment.



According to Afia, Dr. Grace had swindled and deceived her clientele with the ‘lack of technical know-how’, indicating that all the drugs she once advertised couldn’t even help resolve her numerous health problems.



“Grace was scamming people, a medical scam. That’s what it is. She sells drugs that don’t work. She scammed people to build her wealth. As humans, we need to think, have a conscience and know that life is a blessing. How can a 32-year-old girl even sell a story that she had been married for 16 years? When people are saying things like this, you need to ask questions. Grace Boadu is a fraud and whatever they did was to sell those fraudulent drugs to patients," she fumed.



Referring to a viral video where the late Grace Gift Hospital CEO was advertising and stressing the importance of ‘Ultra carbon’, a substance which according to her, brings the dead back to life, Afia Schwarzenegger argued, “Ultra Carbon doesn’t heal diseases. It doesn’t wake people from the dead. Ultra carbon is charcoal. The woman was sick, she knew she was going to die. I keep telling Grace’s family to stop giving out fake narratives, else we will be compelled to spew all the secrets we know about her. They should stop playing the victim and making Grace look like an angel.”



She added, that Dr Grace Boadu, who had claimed to have helped women conceive and solve several fertility and labour complications had to resort to IVFs at some point.



“The process of conceiving isn’t like pedicure, whereby a woman can't undertake it, all by herself. You can’t tell people that you are a pro in helping people conceive, whereas, you can’t help yourself with it. Whereas, you have been going through several IVFs,” she established.



Meanwhile, more and more eulogies are pouring in on social media by celebrities who have once had close relationships with the late herbal doctor.



The likes of Keche, Mzbel, Kwaku Manu, Zionfelix, Emelia Brobbey and many others have shared fond memories of the late Dr. Grace Boadu.





Dr. Grace Boadu is said to have died on January 29, 2024. She is rumoured to have died in the bathroom.An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel have all reacted to the development.EB/BB