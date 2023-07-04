Dr Daniel Oluwatobi Sanni surprises Becca with a US$7,000 fashion gift

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly known as Becca, has received an extravagant gift from her husband, Dr Daniel Oluwatobi Sanni, that has set social media abuzz.



Dr Sanni surprised Becca with a stunning outfit during the launch event of Lawe Fashion, the clothing brand of Miss Ghana 2020 winner, Monique Mawulawe.



The outfit, valued at an astonishing US$7000, was carefully chosen to match Becca's unique sense of fashion by her husband during the event.



In a video shared by blogger GhKwaku, Dr Sanni was invited by the Stacey Amoateng who was the MC to inspect the dress, a glittery jumpsuit, to ensure it perfectly suited his wife's taste, which he happily confirmed.



To provide a second opinion on the dress, Ghanaian actress Zynnel Zuh, known for her fashion expertise, was called upon to assess its elegance.



Zynnel Zuh agreed with Dr Sanni's choice, further confirming the exquisite nature of the outfit.



During the event, Becca could be seen beaming with joy as she sported an all-black t-shirt and pants.



Her husband's thoughtful gesture touched her, and she was visibly flattered by his extravagant gift.





