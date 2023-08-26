DopeNation's 'Ghanapiano' EP cover illuminates New York Times Square

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music duo, DopeNation has introduced their revolutionary music genre, 'Ghanapiano,' to the world. The cover art of the EP was showcased on a massive billboard in New York City's iconic Times Square.



In a video cited by GhanaWeb, the cover art of the album could be visibly seen in the heart of Times Square as it captured the attention of passers-by.



DopeNation's decision to unveil the cover in this renowned location reflects their commitment to projecting Ghana's rich musical heritage onto the global stage.



"The 'Ghanapiano' movement is all about innovation and celebrating our musical roots," they shared in an interview recently.



The duo explained that beyond creating a new music genre; they aim to redefine Ghana's musical identity and showcase its diversity to a worldwide audience.



As the 'Ghanapiano' EP cover adorned the Times Square billboard, it served as a visual representation of the duo's artistic vision. By choosing one of the world's most recognizable locations, DopeNation successfully positioned 'Ghanapiano' as a genre with global appeal.



DopeNation's 'Ghanapiano' EP was released on August 18, inviting listeners to experience the fusion of Ghanaian sounds and South African Amapiano melodies as part of their commitment to pushing creative boundaries.



ID/DAG





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:







