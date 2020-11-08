Entertainment of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Don’t vote for me – Stonebwoy tells fans

Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, well known as Stonebwoy, has asked his fans not to vote for him after he earned a nomination in the 2020 Youth Excellence Awards.



The multiple award-winning-musician was nominated in the Youth Leader of the Year category together with Pastor Brian Amoateng, Farouk Khailann, Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban, Nana Kwame Bediako, and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



After he shared a flyer of the nominees, Stonebwoy told his fans not to vote for him.



He did not see the need to win with votes. He, however, appreciated the nomination which is an honour for him to be with such great personalities in the same category.



The ‘Putuu’ composer advised his fans to save their monies as Christmas is just around the corner.



Stonebwoy tweeted: “To be recognized amongst these GIANTS is a GREAT HONOR. I do not need to emerge the highest Voter To win This Category… I’ll ask all my fans to hold their peace the little token that you have save it Christmas is coming it’s been a rough year.”





