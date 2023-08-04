Don't try! - Afia Schwarzengger reacts to injunction on Rev. Anthony Boakye's body by wife

Entertainment of Friday, 4 August 2023

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has once again made headlines with her reaction to the recent injunction placed on the body of Rev. Anthony Boakye by his wife.



Taking to her Instagram account, Afia Schwarzengger used the opportunity to remind netizens about the cultural sensitivity surrounding the handling of the deceased in the Ashanti tradition while sharing a video of Reverend Boakye's widow disclosing her reasons for obtaining the injunction.



In her characteristic assertive manner, Afia Schwarzengger issued a stern warning, stating, "Don't try Ashanti's... we will put 'JUNCTION' on your dead body."



The situation surrounding Rev. Anthony Boakye's funeral has ignited curiosity and speculation among the public.



Earlier reports had revealed that the scheduled funeral, set for August 5, 2023, had been impacted by an injunction obtained by the late pastor's wife, Rev. Mrs. Margaret Boakye.



The reasons behind this legal action have left many wondering about the complexities and emotions surrounding the funeral arrangements.



Adding to the intrigue, another interlocutory injunction has been imposed on the funeral, involving multiple parties, including the church, family members, and the pastor's children.



The motion for the interlocutory injunction seeks to prevent any burial rites for Rev. Anthony Boakye until a decision is reached by the court or through a mutual agreement among the parties involved.



As the court adjourns the case to Monday, August 21, 2023, there is anticipation for further deliberation and resolution in this intricate and sensitive matter.



Rev. Anthony Boakye's passing in February, following a prolonged illness, has evidently led to a challenging and contentious situation regarding his funeral arrangements.





