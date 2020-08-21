Don't think about me; think about yourself - Stonebwoy to whom it may concern

Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy days ago got himself into a real mess when he punched the eye of rapper Sarkodie's manager called Angel Town.



The incident happened during rehearsal for the rapper's ''Black Love Virtual Concert'' held at the Independence Square in Accra.



After the incident, Stonebwoy rendered an apology to Angelo and followed it up by pictures of him and the manager having a truce over the issue.



Although Sarkodie and his team accepted the apology, the rapper however, in a video to address the incident, expressed disappointment in Stonebwoy for the assault on his manager.



''Everyone has the right to be mad or angry but no one has the right to assault'', Sarkodie cautioned Stonebwoy.



Though Stonebwoy hasn't officially responded after Sarkodie talked about the issue on Wednesday, August 19, there is however a video of him circulating on social media where he encryts message for someone to decode the meaning.



The dancehall artiste was seen showing his customized swimming pool in his plush home and could be heard saying ''don't think about me; think about yourself!''



The message is supposed to be someone's own and Stonebwoy is certain the person will warmly receive it.



Watch video below:



View this post on Instagram #trendzpaparazzi #ghanatoafrica #ghanaontheglobe #africatotheworld A post shared by Trendz&Trendy (@trendzntrendy) on Aug 20, 2020 at 9:52am PDT





