Don’t take Ayisha Modi’s statement as official words from me – Stonebwoy

Ayisha Modi’s love for Stonebwoy won her many accolades and unofficial positions within the Bhim Nation fraternity.



From a die-hard Stonebwoy fan and Stonebwoy’s PRO are the few ones I can mention in this article.



It got to a time that some people even questioned why Stonebwoy was mute about some of her utterances which they think would dent the reputation of the musician.



Finally, Stonebwoy has responded on how statements from Ayisha should be treated.



In an audio aired on Zylofon FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Stonebwoy stated that Ayisha Modi should not be treated as his official PRO.



“Do not treat it as official…treat it as somebody respectable who has paid her dues and has been around and is around,” he said.



Stonebwoy added that Ayisha Modi knows something that he and most people do not know.

