Don’t stay in an ‘abusive’ marriage and die - Big Akwes' wife speaks amid divorce rumours

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Freda, the wife of Kumawood actor Big Akwes, has admonished members of the public against staying in an abusive marriage that could affect their lives sometime to come.



She stated that if one’s partner is maltreating them, it would be wise for such a person to leave the marriage as they would find another person to love and cherish dearly.



Freda stressed the need for individuals to be concerned about how they are treated by their partners and react accordingly to overcome issues with mental health.



“I’m feeling happy now but in 2024, I would advise that if you are in a relationship with someone and you realize things are not going well, move forward because somebody else loves you. If someone loves you, every minute he/she checks up on you; not the type that even blocks you because of calls.



“Don’t stay in an abusive marriage and die when you’re saddened by the situation. You’ll find someone who will love you more. Don’t stick with someone who is unforgiving,” she said while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



Freda’s comment comes at a time when her relationship with Big Akwes is reported to be on the brink of collapse following marital issues and misunderstandings.



In light of the divorce rumours, neither Big Akwes nor his wife has come out to confirm the rife report about their marriage being in danger. None has denied either.



