'Don't spend on your girlfriend unless it's her birthday - Akrobeto backs Mama Zimbi's advice

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A few days ago, social media was in a frenzy when Ghanaian media personality and marriage counselor, Akumaa Mama Zimbi's advised to men not to spend on their girlfriends unless it was their birthday.



In light of her revelation, Akwasi Boadi a.k.a Akrobeto, comedian and TV host has reiterated her opinion and declared his stance on the matter.



According to the actor, some girls are very unreasonable when they enter relationships. Not only do they demand money unnecessarily but also expect their boyfriends to take care of odd bills.



"It is true what Akumaa Mama Zimbi said. You don't need to always buy things for your girlfriend. Akumaa says that when it is her birthday, you can organize a nice birthday parcel for her but as for some girls as soon as you go into a relationship with them, they start demanding hospital bills the following day.



...Do I look like a doctor or someone who sells medicine?" You don't have to put your financial burden on someone just because you are in a relationship with them."



Recounting his own experience with his girlfriend, the actor stated she called asking for some money to pay for her mother's hospital bills because she needed a blood transfusion.



He shared that he then asked to speak with a doctor but she told him he wanted payment first. He also asked if she had contacted them for assistance but they did not have money as well.



Doing his signature laugh, the actor said: "God have mercy upon us. So how much do you need? She replied that she had only GHC100 and needed a balance of GHC100. So she was walking around the hospital with just GHC100 and called me for the rest. She could've even split the bill equally. But because I felt pity for her an had the means to help, I did. She called me another time, I answered and before she could say anything, I told her I was out of town and hung up."



Watch the video below:





Akrobeto Backs Akumaa Mama Zimbi's Advice: 'Don't Spend on Your Girlfriend Unless It's Her Birthday'#RealNews #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/jiWnPr1mcg — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) September 15, 2023

