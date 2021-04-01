Don’t sign talent, sign the passion - Kaywa advises producers

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, David Kojo Kyei popularly known as Kaywa has advised colleague producers to look out for passionate artistes not just talented ones.



Talking from experience in the industry, he told Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush, “If you want to sign an artiste, don’t sign the talent but rather, sign someone who is passionate about doing music. Sign the passion, not the talent”.



His reason for saying this is because he has realized there are quite a number of people out there with the talent but not the passion to do music.



Unlike what most people see and think about music, Kaywa revealed that doing music is a whole journey on its own, and it takes someone who is passionate and ready to understand the journey to be able to do it.



“It’s not that you release a song today and become a star right after. There are many people who are not passionate about what they do”.



For him, he has learnt to always look at the passion behind the voice because, “The voice will always fail you but not passion”, he added.



He went on to say that, “every voice can produce a hit, so I’ll rather know you and know the passion behind the voice. Because that’s what matters”.