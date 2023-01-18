Don’t rely on royalties – Kwaisey Pee

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwasi Poku Addae, popularly known as Kwaisey Pee, has cautioned musicians to forget about royalties and strive to do better for themselves.



According to him, the best thing musicians can do for themselves is to forget about royalties and just make it on their own.



Speaking to Akua Sika on the Happy Evening Drive on Happy FM, Kwaisey Pee said “I haven’t received any royalties from the industry yet, and even if I have, it’s nothing to write home about. I don’t think if our top musicians like Kojo Antwi and the others had depended on royalties they would’ve achieved everything they have today”.



He believes that there are certain things a musician should not rely on, especially royalties.



“Just do what you have to do and make it happen, rather than focus on what will bring you no benefits like waiting for royalties,” he said.



Although he believes those in charge can do better, Kwaisey Pee advised musicians not to depend on it.



Answering whether or not he has gained anything from doing music, Kwaisey Pee asserted that he has benefited a lot from the music industry.



“I’ve made money from doing music, and it has also taken me to places I thought I’ll never see. It has also given me opportunities I never thought I’ll have,” he disclosed.