Don’t push yourselves excessively - Men advised

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: etvghana.com

A co-founder of Lead Afrique International, Michael Ohene-Effah, has advised men to take a break when they need to because they deserve it.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show, he said, “We need to pause and reflect. We need to stop the rigorousness and from time to time we need to pause and reflect and use that period of reflection to strategize as to what we’re going to do next, and how to come out as better men who will lead.”



He revealed that a lot of men are afraid to face their own vulnerability where as they should not.



“They should just admit that they are vulnerable because they are humans made of water and blood not steel. At certain points if you feel like crying, cry, if you’re broke let the family know, if you are in a bad place let them know too,” he stated.



He noted that it is in the vulnerability that shows how strong they are.



“Also they must be able to extend the boundaries a little bit based on the time. A lot of men are suffering in silence because they find themselves in such situations, “he disclosed.