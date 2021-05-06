Don’t listen to fake motivational speakers; sleep, before you die - Despite’s son warns

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Kennedy Osei says that good sleep is a necessity. And not a luxury lifestyle.



Son of wealthy business mogul, Despite, share this insightful tip with his Instagram audience. In an IG post, Kennedy debunks popular myths about short sleep leading to more success. He said that robbing yourself of sleep is tantamount to a shorter life span.



He also said he once believed in these assumptions, which nearly cost him some valuables. He equates the lack of sleep to poor functioning of the brain and rapid ageing among living things.



He wrote, “The shorter your SLEEP, The Shorter your LIFE! Lack of Sleep is a source of ageing and decline in the proper functioning of the brain. Sleep is a source of an immune booster and a natural developing factor for every living organism.”



Kennedy Osei advises that one should not fall victim to fake woke motivational speakers, who preach Team No Sleep, Sleep 8hour a day and that’s 1/3 of your life, ‘lazy people sleep at night’ and ‘sleep is for the weak.



