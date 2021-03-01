Entertainment of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Don't legalise LGBT+; its against African culture – Vicky Zugah

Actress, Vicky Zugah

Actress Vicky Zugah has clarified that she has not engaged in anal sex before.



She told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s weekend entertainment show, Entertainment Capital on Saturday, 1 March 2021 that she was misinterpreted as having said otherwise in a television interview.



“I don't do anal sex. I have never done anal sex. It came out that I claimed I liked anal sex. I don't know where I said that. They were discussing oral sex on a show some time ago and the host switched to talking about anal sex.



“I wasn't paying attention because the main topic of discussion was oral sex,” she stated.



Commenting on the recent LGBT+ conversations, the outspoken actress said: “Personally, inasmuch as I don't see anything wrong with people's sexual preference, I don't think it is right for us to legalise what is wrong”.



“Behind closed doors, people have what they do to satisfy themselves sexually. That's up to them. But for you to come out and say it has to be legalised, it has to be accepted in our society, that is what I don't agree with because this is Africa.



“Whether you like it or not, this is Africa. There are things we adopt from the Western world, but we have to as much as possible try to emulate the right things,” she further stated.