Don't indulge in sex positions that cause pain in your spine or waist - Dr Addo Larbi cautions

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Spine specialist Dr. Augustus Addo Larbi has warned married couples and sexmates not to indulge in any sex positions that can cause spinal damage.



The specialist has admonished both men and women to prioritize their health instead of their pleasure during sexual intercourse.



Speaking at the 2022 edition of the Orgasmic Conference organized by Counsellor Goerge Lutterodt, he listed the damages some sex positions can have on the spine in both genders.



"If you try a position and you are feeling pain in your waist or any other part, do not continue with it. When your wife complains of pain, just stop because you might cause spinal damage. This will have an effect, so simply discontinue in such cases," Dr Addo Larbi advised.



Also speaking at the conference, he charged couples to explore other sex positions that can spice up their lovemaking.



"Your spine is very important so whilst we are talking about these positions, you need to bear in mind that your spine plays a role in the sex. When you have an issue with your waist, you cant perform well in bed. Especially, men who work for so many hours, you come home and can't satisfy your wife. Only one position and that is all," he said in the video captured by GhanaWeb.



Watch the videos below:











OPD/BOG