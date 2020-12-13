Entertainment of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don't give this lousy, flimsy excuse - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo slams Omane Acheampong

play videoArnold Asamoah-Baidoo is a journalist and entertainment analyst

Entertainment journalist and pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has vehemently chided Nicholas Omane Acheampong for being selective in his judgment.



The gospel musician struggled in an interview on Peace FM to give a definite answer to whether or not the founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Emmanuel Badu Kobi is a fake prophet but was quick to label Prophet Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel as such although prophecies by both church leaders that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) would win the 2020 presidential elections had failed.



"The Bible says honour your mother and father. So you don't expect me to chide my father on live TV if he is wrong," Nicholas Omane Acheampong who used to be the spiritual son of Rev. Badu Kobi said on Entertainment Review, Saturday.



"The way Nigel Gaisie conducts himself, he is not from God. Don't go further, he is not from God," Omane Acheampong mentioned in another instance.



This according to Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, a regular panelist on the show, is hypocritical and disappointing. He argued that Omane Acheampong exhibited an act of cowardice in his delivery.



"I am extremely disappointed in Nicholas. He has every right to express his opinion but when you're expressing your opinion, there should be some level of boldness, there should be some level of objectivity, and some level of clarity. He was bold enough to mention that Nigel is not correct and that is based on the fact that Nigel prophesied NDC's victory but it failed. But he was not bold enough to say that Badu Kobi is also not correct. So where is your boldness? If you're not bold, don't come and disturb us," Mr. Asamoah-Baidoo remarked.



He continued: "We all know the pastors whose prophecies have failed so why would you want to single out Nigel and leave out Badu Kobi and give us the excuse that it's because you've worked with him before? That is not correct. That is you not being honest. That is you not being bold. You're being a hypocrite. Don't come and give me any lousy and flimsy excuse."



The 2020 elections pitted two of three of the country’s widely-known prophets in the country against the other as they offered different prophecies on the outcome of the election.



Standing on one side of the ring is Reverend Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Chapel with Prophet Badu Kobi and Nigel Gaisie at the other corner.



Owusu Bempah, a known sympathizer of the NPP on countless number of occasions predicted victory for Nana Akufo-Addo.



Badu Kobi and Nigel Gaisie were on the side of the opposition leader, John Dramani Mahama. They both claimed to have received revelations from God that Mahama was going to return to the Jubilee House and run the affairs of the country for another four years.



Fortunately for Owusu Bempah and unfortunately for Gaisie and Badu Kobi, the returning officer of the Presidential election in Ghana, Jean Mensa announced the result of the December 7 polls with Nana Akufo-Addo winning the race.



Watch, listen to Arnold's submission from 2 hours 47 minutes.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.