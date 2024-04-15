Don't disrespect anyone who has ever fed you in life, no matter what - McBrown advises

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Prominent Ghanaian media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown has urged the public to show appreciation to individuals who have contributed immensely to their progress in life.



According to her, it is not a good sign when people fail to show gratitude to those who have helped them. She believes this behaviour is problematic and lacks maturity.



The actress highlighted the potential negative effects of eliminating someone who has significantly impacted one's life. Hence, it is prudent for people to be grateful.



In a video shared by Express GH TV on their Youtube channel, sighted by GhanaWeb, McBrown said,



"Don't disrespect anyone who has ever helped you progress in life. Any hand that has fed you, don't disgrace it, no matter what. Regardless of the circumstances I may find myself in, any time I call upon Samuel Nyamekye, he responds, so I will always appreciate that man.



"Do you have one person that you always appreciate? If you don't have such a person, then change your mindset and appreciate those who have helped you in life. This is because a hand that has impacted your life, you don't bite it off."



