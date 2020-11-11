Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

‘Don’t criticize me if you don’t even have a passport’ – Stonebwoy fires critics

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has lambasted critics following his outburst over the $150 coronavirus test fee at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



According to Stonebwoy, Ghanaians who have zero travel experience should cease attacking him because they won’t be able to relate or even understand his reasons for criticizing government over the ‘exorbitant’ fees charged at the airport.



“If you don’t have a passport, don’t talk about this issue. I understand some people don’t see the need to travel. Some families will not even allow their members to travel. I understand and I wasn’t even referring to you,” he fumed.



The dancehall artiste said, his earlier rants have nothing to do with politics but rather he is only advocating for Ghanaians to be treated fairly.



“My complaints have nothing to do with politics. It is of human interest. The government says it has our interest at heart yet we are being asked to pay this huge amount of money. This test is being conducted in foreign countries at a much cheaper rate. Even whites who refer to us as monkeys don’t charge us this mark for testing,” he added.



The ‘Putuu’ hitmaker earlier criticized the government and the Ministry of Health for charging $150 as a testing fee.



Stonebwoy earlier questioned government’s decision to charge $150 fees for the PCR tests at the Kotoka International airport during his travel to South Africa for a business trip.



The dancehall artiste believes; the ordinary Ghanaian may find it difficult to foot such bills which constitutes about a quarter of the plane fare.



“So, why is it that after you get your test done for 350 cedis or more from Ghana, you're not mandated to pay for another test to be taken at your final destination by any other country?” he questioned in a tweet. “It’s only Ghana that's doing this to its people or all the other African countries have united in making it tuff for their people.” He earlier wrote on Twitter.





