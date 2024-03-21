Don’t compare me to NAM1, I haven’t collected anyone’s money – Cheddar

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar, has berated critics who claim to have spotted similarities between him and Menzgold Boss Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), whose operations faced challenges, leading to financial difficulties for customers.



Since 'The New Force Movement' Leader disclosed his presidential ambitions, some individuals including the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger cautioned the public against falling for 'superficial appearances', likening him to NAM1 and highlighting the questionable intentions associated with both figures.



Expressing skepticism about Cheddar's policies and questioning the legitimacy of his source of wealth, these critics have urged citizens to exercise extreme caution when dealing with him.



However, in an interview with Free FM in the Brong Ahafo region as part of his nationwide tour, Cheddar was asked how such comments made him feel and he answered, “Any sensible person who comes across people who usually say such things about me will one day know the truth. I don't have time to listen to that noise.”



Cheddar said there is a sharp contrast between him and NAM1 adding that he (Nana Kwame Bediako) never stole or collected funds from anyone.



According to Nana Kwame Bediako, he is rather extending his riches to the needy in Ghana, Africa, and even outside the continent.



“NAM1 came to ask people to give him their money and it was never returned. I have never collected money from anyone. God has blessed me enough and I am even extending what I have to Ghanaians. Stop the gossip and unnecessary hate. I don't entertain fools.



"I have built universities and given them out, I feed over 10,000 kids in Ghana and Africa. I am the first Ghanaian to travel to Turkey to give them aid. Usually, Africans are the ones always expecting aid but I went all the way to Turkey to offer over 1,000 tents.



He said rather, he considers himself as being in the same league as the likes of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Martin Luther King Jnr, Marcus Garvey, and so on.



"NAM1 and I are not in the same category. I think like the likes of Nkrumah, Martin Luther King, Marcus Garvey, Haile Selassie, and co. The greatest people in the world were not born great, they grew great."







