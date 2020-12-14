Entertainment of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Don’t blame Nana Addo for movie industry collapse - Agya Koo

When Agya Koo led some actors to meet the president

Popular Ghanaian actor, Alex Kofi Adu, otherwise known as Agya Koo, has asked people to stop blaming President Akufo-Addo for the collapse of the movie industry.



Agya Koo, who has been campaigning for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for some years now, told DJ Roy in an interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Kessben FM in Kumasi that Nana Addo has no hand in the collapse of the movie industry.



He blamed movie producers and directors for the woes of the Ghanaian movie industry.



Agya Koo stressed that their decision to blacklist him has contributed to the collapse of the industry.



The talented actor recalled how people rushed to buy his movies some years ago.



Agya Koo bemoaned the story has not been the same after he was sidelined.



He urged the filmmakers to correct their mistakes and think about how to revamp the industry.



Agya Koo also revealed that some of the industry players are engaging in some spiritual activities which are not helping.

