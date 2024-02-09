Don K unveils 'Womboo Dam' tackling unusual behaviors

Music of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artist Don K has released a new song titled "Womboo Dam," translated as "Are you not mad?"



The upbeat track delves into unconventional behaviours, such as money rituals and doubling, that often make people question the sanity of those involved.



Don K brings a playful yet thought-provoking element to "Womboo Dam."



The song doesn't shy away from addressing societal peculiarities with a touch of humor.



Collaborating with BenJi, the track adds an extra layer of energy, making it a groovy experience for listeners.



