Does Moesha expect ‘broke men' she rejected some time ago to donate to her? - Blakk Rasta asks

Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian media personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta has reacted to the worrying situation of actress, Moesha Buduong who has been struck down with a stroke and solicited financial support to aid her medical treatment.



According to Blakk Rasta, Moesha Buduong’s comment claiming that she would not date men who are not financially stable and don’t have cars has returned to haunt her today after she opened a GoFundMe account to ask for financial support from the family.



He noted that Moesha Buduong’s ill-health situation should be a lesson to young women who think persons they are in a relationship with would be available for them in times of need and learn to respect everyone regardless of their social status.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show monitored by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta advised members of the public to take a cue from Moesha’s situation and remain humble especially in their utterances because nobody knows tomorrow.



“Moesha once said, "She didn't hide her activities. She made it clear that she was a prostitute. Today, Moesha has been struck down by a stroke and many people are crying. Moesha was said to be driving one of the biggest cars in town. Is the car still there?



"Did she sell it? Did the family sell it to take care of her? I am not here to judge or to chastise. Would Moesha tell them [men] you must own at least a Hyundai or a Corolla before you can donate to me? Let's be very humble. Moesha took it too far. I am sad she is not well. I pray that she gets well; when she does, I am sure she will revise the notes,” he said.



Blakk Rasta stated that he would donate some funds to support Moesha’s ill health to help her recovery.



Moesha once said in an interview that she cannot date a broke man who does not have a car but a man with at least a Corolla or a Hyundai.



Moesha’s brother, Ebito in a press statement confirmed reports that his sister had suffered a stroke and is in critical condition.



He also went ahead and appealed for funds for Moesha's treatment at the hospital.



According to a GoFundMe account set up in his name to raise funds for Moesha, Ebito Bodoung said that the stroke has impaired her mobility and speech and that she needs urgent medical attention.



He is asking the public to support him with any amount they can to help Moesha recover.



According to the statement, the funds received will cater for various expenses including therapy sessions and assistive devices.



The account has a target of $10,000 (123,600) and would be looking forward to hit the target.



Since the announcement was made, some individuals have donated some funds to support her.



SB/BB