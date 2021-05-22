Doctor shares tips to prevent or reduce balding in men

LifeStyle of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Balding is a common condition in men that is caused by excessive hair loss on the head. This gradual process can occur in men even from their early twenties and although there are now lots of treatments in the form of oils, oral medicine and what not on the market, most men hate to see this process even start in the first place.



Resident in Internal Medicine at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Rex Bonsu, has shared on eTV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge with host, Nana Yaw Odame some ways by which men can prevent their heads from balding or at least reduce the possibility of its occurrence.



Before going into details on these tips, the doctor notified that when hair loss is caused by genetic reasons, then there is not much that can be done to prevent it, hence, efforts should rather be geared towards treating it.



Starting on the tips, he said, “There are a few tips that anyone can follow to slow down hair loss or prevent it and the key one is not smoking. Another thing that most women do that may put them at an advantage in terms of preventing hair loss is protecting your hair from the sun’s UV rays. When you cover your hair, you’re actually keeping it stronger”.



The health expert also advised men to be gentle with their hair, use detangling brushes when the hair is bushy and also be careful when using hot oil treatments and different hair products because stressing the hair with several products could weaken it and cause gradual hair loss.