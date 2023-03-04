Do we have a government at all? - Mr Beautiful fumes over economic hardship

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor Clement Bonney popularly known as Mr Beautiful has said that the country does not have effective leadership to manage affairs.



Mr Beautiful claims that Ghanaians are suffering in their own country as a result of economic mismanagement by the government, which has led to immeasurable pain for the populace.



He made the case that the situation is worse to the point where he is been forced to pay more than GH¢1,500 Ghana cedis to buy provisions for his daughter, who is a secondary school student.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, he lamented: “do we have a government at all, do we? Me, I see it like we just packed some people to be in a convoy for us to see whether we have a government but there’s no government.



“Free SHS, I paid. Even just last Monday, three days ago, do you know the kind of provisions and the things I sent to my daughter in Cape Coast? Every month, I have to buy provisions of GH¢1,500 and send them to my daughter.”



The Kumawood actor added “there’s nothing to speak about because I don’t think we have a government. The only thing is that Ghanaians are disciplined ...so they’re managing their life according to their discipline mentality.



“Apart from that, forget, we don’t have a government. I can’t rate them because they don’t qualify to be rated,” he emphasized.







AM/SARA