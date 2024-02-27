'Do something today, next time they will do the same' - Yvonne Nelson subtly jabs

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has thrown a subtle jab at people who are fond of replicating what others have done instead of coming up with their own initiatives.



Without pinpointing any individual, Yvonne Nelson asserted that some people are out of ideas concerning their work; hence, they resort to “copying” what their colleagues have done to achieve their interests.



“…..thema ideas all finish….Do something today. Next month they will do the same,” she wrote on her X page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Yvonne Nelson’s message has left some members of the public confused and wondering for whom the subtle jab is meant.



The post sparked conversations on social media, with netizens trying to figure out the person Yvonne Nelson was aiming to jab.



It remains to be seen whether Yvonne Nelson will make it clear to whom she was referring.



View the post below





