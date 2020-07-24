Entertainment of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Brown GH

Do not allow your mother in-law cook for your husband - Counselor Lutterodt

Counselor Lutterodt

Ghanaian marriage and relationship expert, George Cyril Lutterodt who is well known for his awkward comments, has warned all married women not to allow their mother-in-laws cook for their husbands.



Even though he was recently lambasted for passing unfair comment about rape victims,the fearless clergyman in an interview with TV Africa said to all wives that mother-in-laws shouldn’t come to their homes and discharge their rightful duties.



He also advised mothers to let be their sons when get married. He added that husbands should also not expect their wives to behave the same way as their mothers since they all had different upbringings.





