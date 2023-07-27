Do foot soldiers know how wealthy their bosses are? – Nana Aba Anamoah asks

Do foot soldiers know how wealthy their bosses are? — nana aba (@thenanaaba) July 26, 2023

Most of them are just fine with the little they give them — Twedi3 Ginger ???????? (@asare_general23) July 26, 2023

They aspire to be them. That’s why they keep following them even through the scandals. — Mr.Cole ⚔️???????????? (@jay_colzy) July 27, 2023

That’s why they are called “FOOT” soldiers…theirs is the ground…so they have to be strong and fight for the top dons.. — OXYGEN???????? (@p_agyarko) July 26, 2023

I believe they do but their interest is what they can benefit now but not the future. Eventually they end up with tokens... — Henry Amaglo (@PMaglo) July 26, 2023

They do, that is why they follow them with the hope of receiving bread crumbs from them — Obed Nyametease (@NyameteaseObed) July 27, 2023

FOOT SOLDIERS ARE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT THEIR PARTY COLORS WINNING OVER ANOTHER PARTY COLORS..... — KOFI BLACK (@ajobiah) July 27, 2023