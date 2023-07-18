Difficult situations in life can make people doubt the existence of God – Nacee

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Nacee, one of Ghana’s top gospel artistes, has revealed that difficult situations in life can make people even doubt the existence of God.



According to the award-winning singer, being alive alone despite your difficult situations should be enough to always thank God for your life.



He made these comments in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He said “Sometimes it gets to a period in life that we doubt God a bit as if your life has come to an end or what you prayed for hasn’t been answered, it makes your thanks become shaky.



“But when you acknowledge the fact that God has given you life and you continue to breath and by God’s grace you can go and come, it is more than enough to say thank you



Nacee continued “We want to see that we’ve built a house or you’ve given birth or you’re married or you’ve gotten a job to do before you thank God.



“But ask yourself that if you get all these things and you’re sick or you are dead how will be able to thank God because someone asked for a baby but the mother died in the course of delivery?

“Someone can marry but on the night of the wedding the man or the woman may die so if God has been graceful and upon all these you’re still alive with your children and spouse but things aren’t going on well still we need to be thankful,” he ended.