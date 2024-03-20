Did the people in Kumasi say they want a beach? - Efya on Cheddar's sea plans

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Songstress Efya Nokturnal has reacted to the proposal by the New Force Movement leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Cheddar, to dredge a sea in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



She posed a question on her official X account on March 19, 2024, seeking answers to whether Cheddar had been presented with a specific request by the people before he made his proposal public.



"Did the people in Kumasi say they want a beach?" her post read. Her question elicited comical responses largely.



"Lowkey they want it but they’re pretending," one user responded, while another tweeted: "Question for the gods."



Another had a lengthy take about why Cheddar had a good point and needed not be ridiculed: "And did Cheddar say he is bringing the sea because of a beach?



"Despite the fact the we feel what Cheddar said it's impossible in our country, we shouldn't make mockery of it, man made some good point citing Dubai as an example. We don't just have the money to do that here," he submitted.



What Cheddar said:



Cheddar, during an interview with Abusua FM in Kumasi, said the 'sea to Kumasi' vision forms part of his ambition to open up Ghana’s Eastern and Western corridors to facilitate trade.



“I have travelled far and wide. I have seen many countries do that. Even Dubai which was a typical desert now has the sea. That is the kind of vision I have for the Ashanti Region. When we dredge the sea to the region, ships can dock in Kumasi,” he stated.





Did the people in Kumasi say they want a beach ?????????? — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) March 19, 2024

Good news for Ashanti Region pic.twitter.com/fIuYf5aP3o — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) March 18, 2024

Vim vim vim https://t.co/pi77DDl3Lj — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) March 18, 2024

My Kumasi people but low key if Cheddar dredge the sea truly like ebi win for us.

One district one dam sef dem scam we. — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) March 19, 2024

