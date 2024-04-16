Did Shatta Wale perform at 'Sala Festival' to pay off the debt he owes Baba Sadiq? - KOKA quizzes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Entertainment pundit and event organizer, Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, well known as KOKA, has questioned why Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale performed at the just-ended ‘Sala Festival’ in Nima.



He said that since it is known that Shatta owes entertainment entrepreneur Baba Sadiq for failing to show up for an event, he would like to know whether the artiste performed to settle the debt or not.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM monitored by GhanaWeb, KOKA called out Baba Sadiq to make it clear to the public if Shatta performed at the 'Sala Festival' to pay off the debt he owes him or not.



“Shatta and Sadiq have issues. When the issue went to court, it was ruled against Shatta, and he was fined to pay him [Sadiq] an amount of money. So my question is, did Shatta perform at the show to pay off the debt he owes Sadiq, or did he perform to support the event?



“Those are the relevant things we should find out. We can’t be in a society where we expect sheep to make friends with goats, it doesn’t make sense. We can’t pick people when we need them and reject them when they want us. This is showbusiness, so we need to clarify whether he [Shatta] performed to write off the debt or not,” he said.



Background



It will be recalled that Shatta Wale was ordered to pay Maverick City Entertainment, organisers of the Wildaland festival an amount of $120,000 and other relief for failing to show up for a performance in 2021.



Shatta Wale reportedly confirmed on live TV that he received $120k during an interview last year, bragging about it in other social media posts.



In a video, the dancehall artiste was seen explaining what led to the breach of contract, unveiling new twists to the issue.



The artiste named Bullgod and Baba Sadiq as agents of his Wildaland fiasco According to him, he was booked to perform another gig in Tema on December 26, 2021, and made it clear to Sadiq during the negotiations.



Due to this, Shatta said in the new video published online that he opted to perform on the festival's second day, which was on December 27, 2021, as agreed by both parties.



Unkown to him, Shatta's manager by then, Bullgod signed the performance contract for Wildaland which bound him to perform on Day 1.



Despite the scheduling conflict, Shatta Wale added that he made it to the venue only to be greeted by an order from Sadiq not to let the musician or any of his team members in.



He insinuated that Sadiq had ulterior motives during the Wildaland festival dealings in 2021, which escalated to a legal battle with Maverick City Entertainment.



