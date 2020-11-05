Did Sarkodie point a gun at your head? – Mzbel replies Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Songstress Mzbel has waded into ongoing discussions regarding musicians Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene’s song titled “Happy Day”.



Happy Day is the latest banger composed by Sarkodie featuring Kuami Eugene but the song has been surrounded by controversies which, according to Kuami Eugene, he wasn’t ready for.



On the song, Sarkodie sang a verse politically favoring President Nana Akufo-Addo who is seeking re-election in the upcoming December 7 polls.



The rapper endorsed the candidacy of the President for a second term in office.



Following the social media buzz over the song, Kuami Eugene has come out to deny knowing portions of the song were campaigning for the President.



He has expressed disappointment in rapper Sarkodie and bitterly complained about how the song will affect his brand negatively.



He said he had no hint about Sarkodie’s campaign verse but it appears many people don’t believe the words of Kuami Eugene.



In an interview on Neat FM’s “Entertainment GH’’, Mzbel said Kuami Eugene should stop giving an impression that Sarkodie deceived him.



According to her, even if Kuami Eugene did the song because his Record Label arranged it, he had a say and therefore could have turned down the music video shoot when he found out about the endorsement.



She emphasized that the Rock star, as he is affectionately called, cannot say he had no idea about Sarkodie’s endorsement verse.



“Right now, it is not the Label that is talking. It is Kuami Eugene that is talking. So, if he can talk now, he could have spoken then . . . If they were giving him a drug and he didn’t like it, would he say the Record Label says so and so he will take it . . . So, it means you knew about it and yet you joined it. Because if you say you found out on the day of the video shoot, you could have opted out.



“ . . if he can talk now, then he could have spoken that he didn’t like it. It wasn’t too late; it’s not out. So, he could have said he didn’t like it; it will affect me. If the Record Label was forcing you, your parents are there. People are there. The management of the Record Label are humans. They can’t force you to take a drug to kill yourself because you’ve signed with them. So, if you saw how the video shoot went and you kept mute for us to finish the video shoot, you can’t talk now. You can’t say that Sarkodie deceived you,’’ she told the host.



“Did Sarkodie point a gun at your head to do the song?” she questioned the musician.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.